Alia Bhatt shared a fun video featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan alongside Indian cricketers including cameos by Jackie Shroff and Arbaaz Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor loses his cool after Aamir Khan does THIS in front of Indian cricketers - watch video x 00:00

A day after Alia Bhatt teased an epic collaboration between Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, she finally got the cat out of the bag and shared a video featuring the two alongside Indian cricketers including cameos by Jackie Shroff and Arbaaz Khan. The video in question is for a brand collaboration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor vs Aamir Khan

The video shows Rishabh Pant asking Aamir to get him a picture with Ranbir Kapoor. A shocked Aamir hides his true emotions and agrees. When he introduces Pant to the Animal actor, he says Ranbir Singh instead of Kapoor. The latter loses his cool and goes on a rant with every guest including Hardik Pandya. Eventually, Rohit Sharma interferes and asks them to settle with a match by plugging in the gaming brand. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir and Aamir’s work front

Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par is an official adaptation of the Spanish sports comedy, Campeones (2018), and stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary alongside Khan. It has been heard that the superstar is now aiming for a summer 2025 release and intends to conduct focus-group screenings ahead of it. Khan is also the producer for Lahore 1947 which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana, a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic saga will feature Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Sai Pallavi will star as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, with the first installment slated for release in 2026, and the second part will release in 2027.

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love and War along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026. Besides that, he also has Brahmastra parts 2 and 3 as well as Animal Park. He is also reported to have joined the cast of Dhoom 4, which will have two female leads and a South actor as the antagonist.