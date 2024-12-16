Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared about Mahabharata in an interview, 'Well, that’s my dream project and it’s a very scary project. So huge and I am scared of getting it wrong"

Aamir Khan Pic/AFP

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is back at the movies after announcing he’s quit films following the Laal Singh Chaddha debacle has now shared an update on his ambitious mythological project Mahabharata. Aamir revealed that as much as he’d love to see it go on floors, he is equally scared of getting it wrong.

Aamir Khan ‘scared’ of getting Mahabharata wrong

In an interview with the BBC, Aamir Khan shared, 'Well, that’s my dream project and it’s a very scary project. So huge and I am scared of getting it wrong. It’s a huge responsibility because as Indians, it’s something so close to us, it’s in our blood. So I want to get it right. I want to make every Indian proud. I also want to show the world what India has. I don’t know if it will happen, but it’s something I want to work towards. So let’s see.'"

Aamir Khan wraps up Sitaare Zameen Par shoot

Aamir Khan announced that Sitaare Zameen Par, which was to originally be released this December, was being pushed to 2025. On Sunday, the superstar reported to the Film City set for the last portion of the RS Prasanna-directed venture. Sources tell Mid-day that it was a patch shoot.

“It was a day-long shoot that started at 2 pm and went on till night. Aamir wanted to make sure that the film was wrapped up on Sunday. With the shoot done, Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached the finish line. Aamir and Prasanna will now shift their focus to post-production, which will include extensive editing, visual effects, and sound design,” shared a source.

A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par is an official adaptation of the Spanish sports comedy, Campeones (2018), and stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary alongside Khan. It has been heard that the superstar is now aiming for a summer 2025 release and intends to conduct focus-group screenings in February.

Aamir Khan as a producer

Aamir Khan is the producer for Lahore 1947 which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.