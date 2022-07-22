Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor on his favourite pan-India star: I also love my darling Prabhas

Updated on: 22 July,2022 06:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier this year, during the promotions in different cities, Ranbir had revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend

Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas/PC-PR


Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that Prabhas is his favorite pan-Indian star at the moment. In an interview, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked to name his all-time favourite Pan India star at the moment, the actor took Prabhas’s name.

Earlier this year, during the promotions in different cities, Ranbir had revealed that Prabhas is a dear friend. In a video shared by one of Ranbir's fan accounts, a host can be heard asking Ranbir about his favourite actor, to which Ranbir says, “I would say, I also love my darling Prabhas. He is a very dear friend of mine. All of them are great but if I have to choose one, I'll say darling Prabhas.”


Prabhas is one of the celebrated actors in India. He amasses a huge fan following not only in India but also across the world. The audience loves him for his fine acting, strong screen presence, and modest attitude. Prabhas is the only superstar to have four Pan India films to his credit, making him the biggest star in India today. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas will be seen in Om Raut’s 'Adipurush' next to Kriti Sanon, Prashanth Neel’s 'Salaar' next to Shruti Haasan, and Nag Ashwin’s 'Project K' along with Deepika Padukone. Ranbir, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' alongside Alia Bhatt. His film 'Shamshera' is currently playing in the theatres. 

