Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the most popular star of the film industry today. The two married each other in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in the same year. In a recent interview with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath, Ranbir opened up about his marriage with Ala Bhatt and how they have been adjusting to each other's lives. The 'Animal' actor also admitted that Ala has made more changes than him in the marriage.

Ranbir said that Alia is letting go of her personality to adjust into the marriage. Talking about their marriage, Ranbir said, “Especially when you’re in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She’s also letting go of her personality. We’re adjusting to each other trying to make it liveable for each other. Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. Because it’s impossible for two people to like each other the way they are."

The actor also admitted that Alia Bhatt has made more adjustments in their marriage. He added, "She (Alia Bhatt) changed more for me than I have changed for her. I am acknowledging it but I should do something about it, I should change a bit.”

Ranbir also said that Alia made efforts to not speak loudly. This was something that even Alia had addressed earlier. “She, for example, used to speak in a very loud tone and I think because of my father's (Rishi Kapoor) tone, growing up, that always kind of rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy. When you have lived 30 years of your life speaking a certain way," revealed Ranbir Kapoor.

Time and again, Ranbir and Alia's marriage has become a topic of conversation on social media with netizens dissecting their point of view about their marriage. This time too, Ranbir's comments about Alia letting go her personality did not sit well with netizens.

Here's what netizens said reacting to Ranbir's answers:

A Twitter user wrote, "This sounds so wrong. Letting go of one's personality is not at all possible. You cannot be with someone who doesn't allow you to be yourself. Adjustment and acceptance go hand in hand."

"Everything I’ve learned about this couple has been against my will. The father of your child wanting you to get rid of your personality…GIRL GET OUT OF THERE," wrote another person.

"Alia was so bubbly fun when Ranbir was not in her life! She was real and a breath of fresh air then he came, it was almost as if Alia had to tone down her fun side and act all mature. Your man shouldn't have to change you but should accept you for who you are!" tweeted another person.