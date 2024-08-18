Raha looks adorable in her dungarees and tee as she walks alongside her dad. Later, Ranbir picks her up and continues checking out the house, watch the adorable video

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news for his upcoming, unannounced film, Ramayana. Lately, he’s been spending a lot of time with his daughter, Raha Kapoor, who he adores. Today, the father-daughter duo was seen in the city checking out their under-construction home. The video has gone viral, and fans are buzzing about it.

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha spotted at new home construction site

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor is seen dressed casually, holding Raha’s hand as they walk together. Raha looks adorable in her dungarees and tee as she walks alongside her dad. Later, Ranbir picks her up and continues checking out the house. Fans quickly reacted, flooding the comments with heart emojis and calling her cute.

About Ranbir Kapoor's bond with Raha

For Alia Bhatt, home is where her daughter Raha’s laughter fills the air. Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl in November 2022. She says Ranbir loves finding creative ways to make Raha smile and they have a lot of fun together. Alia and Ranbir, who dated for over four years, got married in April 2022. Both have continued to succeed in their careers with hit films and even an international debut.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being a doting dad. She said, "I always inherently felt that he was going to be a wonderful father. The bond that they share is of much fun and… They are just so much fun together. Raha and Ranbir are always troubling each other, pulling each other’s legs, they have the funniest conversations, and they make each other laugh!”

Mentioning how Ranbir Kapoor is actually behind Raha's style, she revealed, “One of the things which I didn’t see coming was how specific Ranbir is about Raha’s fashion choices! I have to go and ask him, ‘Ranbir, what should Raha wear for this today?’ Then he will come, rummage into the wardrobe and put it together. He gets so involved deeply into that. You’d think that I’d be the one dressing her up, but I am like no, leave it up to him! He will do it really well.”

