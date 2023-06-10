Team 'Animal' is set to release it's pre-teaser on June 11th at 11.11 AM

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal' to unveil pre-teaser on Sunday

The highly awaited combination of actor Ranbir Kapoor and writer-director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s for their film 'Animal,' is set to release it's pre-teaser tomorrow, June 11th, at 11:11 AM! Director Vanga along with Producer Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T-Series took their social media pages to announce this thrilling news, igniting a wave of excitement amongst the audience!

Generating tremendous buzz eversince its very first look was revealed on the New Year's, this classic saga stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in key roles and is slated for a worldwide release on 11th August 2023 in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Rashmika had shared her experience of working on 'Animal.' Rashmika said, "Sandeep sir and RK are merged in together as actor and director. RK is a director's actor and Sandeep is an actor's director. It's a wonderful combination. We are creating some mad stuff on 'Animal' and I cant wait for people to see it!" The actress also spoke about Rashmika the person, behind all the various characters that fans have seen her play on screen. "A simple girl who likes spending her time with pets and watches a lot of Korean dramas and anime. I also enjoy eating a lot of desserts," is how she described herself.

According to reports, 'Animal' which is Vanga’s second Hindi film after the successful Kabir Singh (2019), reportedly revolves around a gangster family, with Mandanna playing Ranbir’s wife and Anil Kapoor his father. Barely a week after his April 14 wedding to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir had headed to Manali to commence work on the project.

Talking about his physical transformation for the role, Ranbir had told mid-day, “The movie requires me to nail the grey shades rightly, and the physicality adds to [the character’s menacing ways] in terms of visuals. I have put on a lot of muscle.”