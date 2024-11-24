Ranbir Kapoor reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 17 years for Love and War. He expresses excitement about returning to the sets with the filmmaker at IFFI 2024

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor opens up on reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Love and War: 'He is my godfather' x 00:00

Among several highlights of the much-anticipated Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial, Love and War, is his reunion with actor Ranbir Kapoor after 17 years. Since Bhansali announced the film earlier this year, his lead star remained tight-lipped about featuring in the love story, until today when Kapoor opened up about his excitement to go back to sets with the filmmaker, who launched in him in the movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during a session at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Kapoor, who began shooting for Love and War earlier this month, mentioned how he continues to remain in awe of Bhansali.

"I am extremely excited to go back to sets with him. He is my godfather. Everything I know about films, everything I know about acting, it is something I learnt from him. So, for me, I am working with him again after 17 years, it still feels the same. I am still in awe of him. I respect him so much," the actor said.

Kapoor further shared that Bhansali is as obsessed about the movies, his characters and stories as he was when they shot Sawariya.

"He hasn't changed at all. He is extremely hard working, all he thinks about is his movies, he just wants to speak about the character, he wants you to create, do something different. So I am extremely excited," the actor smiled as the crowd cheered on.

Besides Kapoor, Love and War also stars actor-wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Though the film's announcement left fans excited for the multiple reunions the romantic drama ensures, they were surprised with the collaboration between Kapoor and Bhansali, courtesy the conflicting history they have shared. While the actor has always maintained that the filmmaker was his guidebook to acting, on several occasions, Kapoor has also spoken candidly about his difficult experience working with Bhansali, saying that he used to yell and scold him on Sawariya sets.