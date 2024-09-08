Report now claims that Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up filming and that the movie is currently in post-production, with VFX work underway

In Pic: Ramayana actor Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor finishes shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Here’s what we know x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is making waves for his upcoming mythological drama Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film, an adaptation of the Indian epic, is set to be a two-part spectacle that promises to be a visual treat. Report now claims that Ranbir Kapoor has wrapped up filming and that the movie is currently in post-production, with VFX work underway.

wrap it up and let the colors unfold #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/T5FevvqoiL — 𝙑 ♪ (@RKs_Tilllast) September 7, 2024

Did Ranbir Kapoor Wrap Filming for Ramayana: Part 1?

An X page shared a snapshot of Ranbir posing in a purple hoodie and cap, while another photo in the post shows crew members celebrating the completion of Part 1 on set. The picture is now going viral on social media.

About Ramayana’s budget

It was recently reported that the film is a costly project, with its budget at a mammoth figure of USD 100 million, which is around Rs 835 crore, just for the first part, given that the magnum opus is billed to be a trilogy.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, “Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle. Producer Namit Malhotra plans to expand this further as the franchise grows. The idea is to take the audience on a visual treat with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. The budget of Ramayana is close to Rs 835 crores. The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle. The idea is to take Indian cinema to a global level.”

Pic leak from the sets of Ramayana

Earlier, pictures of Ranbir as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita leaked as they shot a sequence in Film City, Goregaon. The internet had a field day dissecting the actors’ looks in the mythological drama. To avoid a similar situation in the future, Tiwari has reportedly sprung into action and made changes to the schedule. Considering Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films, a premature reveal affects its novelty. Understanding this, the filmmaker is said to have rejigged the schedule to prioritize indoor shoots. A source from the set informed mid-day.com, “Going forward, Nitesh sir has decided to focus on indoor shoots, thus minimizing chances of another leak. The outdoor shoots will happen at night for the next few weeks. Also, additional private security has been hired to safeguard the set from paparazzi or fans lurking around for pictures.”

Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravan, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.