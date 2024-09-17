Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Randeep Hooda says Hrithik, Shahid can't do what he does: 'Why compete?'

Updated on: 17 September,2024 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Randeep Hooda revealed that in his 24-year career in the movies, he was not on set for 11 years. He spoke about the kind of films he likes doing and why he does not compete with actors like Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has given several memorable and hard-hitting performances through this acting career. Even though he started his career in 2001 with the film Monsoon Wedding, the actor has only been part of 34 films so far. The actor recently spoke up about being selective with his work. He said that choosing films on his own volition came at the sacrifice of quantity of films he gets to appear in. The actor also spoke about doing' transformational acting'. 


Randeep Hooda was talking at the India Today Mind Rocks 2024 Youth Summit in Bengaluru. Talking about his choice of films, he said, “I have always wanted to not just do frothy films. In India and everywhere, we are looking at entertainment, where we are not required to apply our minds too much.”



He added, “But, I’ve been fortunate enough to choose films at the sacrifice of not doing enough – out of 24 years of my experience as a professional actor, I’ve not been on the sets for 11 years. So, either I am waiting for something meaningful to come across or I am preparing for something.”


During the chat show, Randeep was asked by the host to dance a little on stage, However, he refused and said, “This is the reason why I prefer to do transformational acting, or method acting, where you are preparing yourself to know the truth of a character. For example, I have played many cop roles, but I have not played a cardboard cop wearing a uniform. They are human beings who happen to be cops. That’s where you create a difference.”

He added, “Because I was not good at dancing, I chose to be good at this. So, why compete with Hrithik, Shahid and Tiger because they dance so well? They can’t do what I do. Find your USP.”

Randeep Hooda's work front

The actor was last seen in the film 'Swantratya Veer Savarkar' where he played the titular role of the historic figure. He also turned director with the film. 

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda has officially joined the cast of the highly anticipated action film tentatively titled 'SDGM', directed by Gopichandh Malineni and starring Sunny Deol. The announcement came as a surprise on Hooda's 48th birthday in August. In a celebratory Instagram post, Hooda shared his excitement about the role, stating, "Excited to be a part of this action feast - #SDGM. Cannot wait to get on sets with @iamsunnydeol Paaji and the entire team. As promised, this will be a MASS FEAST."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

