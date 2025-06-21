Actor Randeep Hooda opens up about stepping into the director's chair for Swatantra Veer Savarkar. He reveals how filmmaking is different and challenging

Randeep Hooda

With his performances in films like Highway and Sarbjit, Randeep Hooda has, over the years, established himself as a reckoning force in the acting space. After spending several years (22 to be precise) in front of the camera, the actor stepped behind the lens and turned director, producer, and writer for his 2024 film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. And now, he can’t wait to helm more projects.

In case you didn’t know, Randeep is already working on his next film, which will be an action flick. And when he sat for a candid, unscripted chat on Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist, he couldn’t stop gushing about his new role.

‘I Want to Own My Story’ — Randeep on Directing

He spoke to us about what it is like to sit in the director's chair now. He shared, “I have come to a stage where I want to own my story. An actor is also a storyteller. It’s not that I will stop acting. I love acting, and I find it to be a very cushy job. Despite what I put myself through for any job, it is still easier than being a director.”

He explains his transitions, citing an interesting example, saying, “I used to be an individual tennis player in my locker room, go out there, play my shot and come back. Now, I was made the captain of a football team, but I have to make everybody play individual tennis. That was hard.”

Talking about how things are different, he admits, “Funnily, I have never been sure of myself as an actor in my life. I’ve never been sure that this is it. I never planned a shot that this is how I’m going to do it. Over the years, I have practised more and more, and if it doesn’t happen, I don’t pretend to do it.”

“You worked on it, you know all the aspects, where you are, what’s happened before, what’s gonna happen, what’s the script, you know everything, but you don’t plan how you do it. I always leave myself open. But as a director, I was cocksure of everything. Every shot, every performance, I was so sure that it was a strange thing for me.

“Becoming a director, in my opinion, is not at all a democracy. Filmmaking is one of the most legitimate dictatorships left.”

Randeep about Showbiz

Further in the interview, he also spoke about managing showbiz, admitting that he is not good at it and it's not something he likes. He says, “I have never been very good at it. For the longest time, I felt that one should not know you beyond the screen. Taking a leaf from all the legendary actors, like even Bachchan Sahab, who did not speak to the press for 10 years."

He adds, “I did have this feeling that the people should not know much about you outside your screen. But that is no longer possible. It is just not possible. In this fleeting culture, it's just not a possibility.”

“So I have opened myself to do that and show the business part of it. Getting ready, turning up at places, being called at awards, and stuff like that. It's very tough and I still find it very tough. It's something which I have not been. I would not ask anybody to take the leaf out of my life,” he concludes.