Rani Mukerji back in the police force!

With Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway behind her, Rani Mukerji says she is eager to reprise her role of a tough cop in Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji may be winning praise for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, but she believes in looking ahead. The actor is already itching to face the camera for her next. So, what’s in the pipeline? Mukerji hopes to reprise the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, the tough-as-nails cop who is at the centre of the Mardaani franchise. “I hope the writers develop the sequel fast. I’ve had many people asking me when Mardaani 3 will come. But I have always maintained that a film is driven by a script. If the script is not exciting, there is no point [making a franchise],” says the actor, who fronted Mardaani in 2014. Its success spawned a sequel, helmed by Gopi Puthran, in 2019.

While she keeps her fingers crossed for the cop thriller’s third instalment, Mukerji is pleased with the audience’s response to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Ashima Chibber’s directorial venture, which offers a retelling of Sagarika Chakraborty’s long battle against Norwegian authorities for the custody of her two children, holds a special place in her heart. “I felt good about doing the film. The last time I felt this strongly was during Black [2005].”

The legal drama, she says, represents what she seeks in a film at this stage. After a 27-year career that is dotted with successful movies and awards, the actor says she gravitates towards brave stories. “I have to feel a connection with [the subject]; the character needs to be celebrated. Just like Debika [her character in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway] needs to be celebrated for her determination and perseverance. To fight a country, question its legal systems, and stick by one’s beliefs takes guts. That is the kind of role I want to do.”