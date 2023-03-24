'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' Box Office: Rani Mukerji's film collects over Rs 10 crore in week 1

The film was released in theatres on March 17. At a time when most big films are struggling at the box office, the Rani Mukerji-starrer had a good opening

Still from the film

Despite limited promotions, Rani Mukerji's latest outing 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', has done a decent performance at the box office. Directed by Ashima Chibber of 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti Fame', the film is a story about the journey of a mother's battle against an entire country. The film is based on the true story of NRI couple Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

The film was released in theatres on March 17. At a time when most big films are struggling at the box office, the Rani Mukerji-starrer had a good opening. The film had a healthy week 1 as it collected over Rs. 10 crore at the domestic box office in a week.

Trade analyst taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway puts up a healthy total in Week 1… Needs to maintain the pace in Week 2… Absence of major film [till #Bholaa] will help… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr, Mon 91 lacs, Tue 1.09 cr, Wed 1.27 cr, Thu 82 lacs. Total: ₹ 10.51 cr. #India biz. #MCVN"

Also Read: Rani Mukerji was in tears while shooting Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, admits Ashima Chibber

The film also broke record in Norway. 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' garnered the highest ever weekend collection in Norway for a Bollywood film, earning 745k Norwegian Krones with 4.8k occupancy, within a 3 day weekend. Amongst previous best, 'Raees' had 4.7k occupancy while 'Sultan' had 4.4k occupancy within a 5 day weekend duration. It also managed to surpass the collections of the recent blockbuster, 'Pathaan' which had 4.1k occupancy on a 5 day weekend

Talking about the film at a promotional event, Rani Mukerji said that producer Nikkhil Advani approached her with a one-line script and didn't give her a chance to say "no". "I told Nikkhil that he won't be able to deal with my tantrums. But Nikkhil agreed to all my conditions and didn't give me any chance to say 'no' to the film," she added.