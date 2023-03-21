Breaking News
Tuesday Trivia: Rani Mukerji's 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' becomes highest grossing Hindi film in Norway

Updated on: 21 March,2023 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The story of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on an immigrant mothers battle against a nation to gain the custody of her kids, proficiently portrayed by Rani Mukerji

Still from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway


Raking in high box office numbers, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' garners the highest ever weekend collection in Norway for a Bollywood film, earning 745k Norwegian Krones with 4.8k occupancy, within a 3 day weekend. Amongst previous best, Raees had 4.7k occupancy while Sultan had 4.4k occupancy within a 5 day weekend duration. It also managed to surpass the collections of the recent blockbuster, Pathaan which had 4.1k occupancy on a 5 day weekend. 


The story is based on an immigrant mothers battle against a nation to gain the custody of her kids, proficiently portrayed by Rani Mukerji. The film has been receiving immense love from around the globe for its heartrending storyline and epic depiction. 



Also Read: Rani Mukerji was in tears while shooting Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, admits Ashima Chibber


Producer, Emmay Entertainment Nikkhil Advani expresses his feelings and says, “This is a story of might and fight of a mother. I am heartened to say the least that the movie has been receiving so much love. We will continue making movies that inspire and move audiences.”

Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios says, “There is a different magic that true stories bring in. Inspiration is sought at the most intrinsic level which connects with the heart of the audiences. It becomes imperative that we constantly satiate this hunger by offering narratives that stimulate the intellect and we are extremely grateful with the love we have received from the overseas audiences.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway running successfully in cinemas worldwide.

