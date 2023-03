Rani Mukerji: I want whole world to hear stories of Indian women

And now with 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', she has once again shown the woman of substance and strength who stands for her rights and raises her voice against injustice

Rani Mukerji. Pic/Yogen Shah

Rani Mukerji has portrayed a number of versatile characters in a career spanning almost three decades. She has treated audiences to some of the most loved women protagonists on screen through her performances in films like 'Black', 'Hichki', 'Mardaani' and 'No One Killed Jessica'.

And now with 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', she has once again shown the woman of substance and strength who stands for her rights and raises her voice against injustice.

In the film, Rani essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother.

Sagarika Chatterjee stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were allegedly taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Rani's role as a mother is being hailed by many.

Expressing her happiness about the film's success, Rani told ANI, "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work."

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Katrina Kaif calls 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' star a 'Queen', Sonam Kapoor drops adorable pics with the birthday girl, SEE!

Rani further said that a good film will always resonate with people.

"If your content is good then it will definitely find its audience irrespective of the medium. By gods grace, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has found its audience! I am really happy to see people showering love on our film," she added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever