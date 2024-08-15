Rani Mukerji feels Hindi cinema which also celebrates music and dance, would be an amazing fit for her collaboration with Hugh. India and Australia have recently inked a Co-production treaty for films

Rani Mukerji and Hugh Jackman

At a milestone event celebrating Indian cinema at the Australian Parliament, Bollywood superstar Rani Mukerji unveiled a commemorative stamp in honor of the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The event, held on August 13, was a prelude to the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

During her speech, Rani Mukerji spoke about how she is manifesting a huge India-Australia cinematic collaboration - a musical that features her with the Hollywood icon Hugh Jackman!

Both are known for their brilliant acting and Hugh is a brilliant artiste who has excelled marvelously in music and dance in films like The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, etc. Rani feels Hindi cinema which also celebrates music and dance, would be an amazing fit for her collaboration with Hugh! India and Australia have recently inked a Co-production treaty for films.

Rani says, "Just as cricket connects us, I hope the co-production treaty between our countries fosters a similar bond in our films. There is no better time than now to tell our shared stories. If you love our songs and dances there are so many Australian creative talents who have left a lasting impact on us. We absolutely love Baz Luhrmann and his cinema and his musicals you have Hugh Jackman & Nicole Kidman who we adore in India they have stolen our hearts with their performances and their brilliance in musicals. I am really manifesting a romance between Nicole Kidman and Shah Rukh Khan and of course a Hugh Jackman and Rani Mukerji musical."

She added, “Indian films can transport you to a magical place when the lights dim in the theatres. It can make you forget your realities and a riot of emotions can embrace you to comfort you from within. It can also make you dance and sing along something very unique and joyous in our cinema. In India, our films have always brought families and communities together and now I see it happening globally.”

Rani further says, “In India, our films have always been a celebration for all of us Indians around the world. Indians living overseas have always embraced their roots and cultures through our cinema. I am delighted to represent my country which is so diverse and in cinema it is so reflective of each different culture. They literally nourish a billion souls.”

Rani says Indian cinema is shaping global pop culture now. She says, “Indian cinema is right now at the forefront of shaping pop culture, our talent, our films, our stories are truly making a mark globally. Our Films bring a lot of joy to the world, they bring a lot of colour and happiness into the lives of people. They are truly transcending borders which is a testament to the growing impact, influence, and acceptance of our cinema.”