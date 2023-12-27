Rani Mukerji: Want to be loyal to the theatrical medium

Unlike her peers who have joined the OTT bandwagon, Rani says she won’t do a web series; actor open to directing films

Rani Mukerji is at that point in her life where she feels ready for a lookback. The actor has written her memoir, chronicling the highs and lows of her 27-year journey in the Hindi film industry, and her life off the silver screen. Penning the autobiography, which is expected to release on her birthday in March 2024, has not only made her relive her glorious run, but also made her look ahead. So, what will be the next step?

Throughout her career, Mukerji has had a keen eye for stories—from Saathiya (2002) to Black (2005), from Mardaani (2014) to Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Given her strong understanding of storytelling, has she ever considered turning to direction? “I will say Inshallah for everything and leave it to the universe. As a person who has been involved in the film industry for so many years, there can never be a never in my life. I love every aspect of filmmaking. If an opportunity comes by, I will be a part of that process,” she says.

Of late, many actors have segued into digital entertainment. Her filmmaker-husband Aditya Chopra too recently forayed into the OTT world with YRF Entertainment’s maiden series, The Railway Men. But Mukerji has no interest in jumping on the OTT bandwagon. “I want to focus on being a theatrical film actor because that’s where I started off 27 years ago. It was like an arranged marriage where I was married off to big-screen cinema, but now, I’m completely in love with it. I don’t want to go on to some other love. I want to be loyal to the theatrical medium. I don’t want to jump to the small screen.”

As she reflects on her journey, Mukerji believes that her choice of roles has been the secret to her long and creatively fulfilling career. Going forward, she wants to continue bringing powerful women characters to the big screen. “When people say, I should do more films, I say that I cannot do more films just for the sake of numbers. I would like to be offered movies like Mangal Pandey: The Rising [2005], Veer-Zaara [2004], Bunty Aur Babli [2005] and Black to [do more] work. If I get only one good film, I will do only that.”