Rani Mukerji says she is 'traumatised' after not being able to give daughter Adira a sibling

Rani Mukerji

Actress Rani Mukerji shared her heartbreaking experience of suffering a miscarriage, describing it as a very traumatic event for her. In a recent interview, she revealed that she and her husband, Aditya Chopra, started trying for a second child approximately a year after their daughter, Adira, was born.

Rani Mukerji says she is 'traumatised'

Mukerji expressed her sadness over the fact that Adira won't have a sibling, but she has come to appreciate her daughter's presence in their lives even more. She spoke about this difficult experience in an interview with Galatta India.

Rani stated, “Of course, it’s difficult. I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I’m not very young, though I look young.”

“I’m going to turn 46, it’s not an age where I can have a baby. It is traumatic for me that I can’t give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I’m really happy I have her. I’m working on that, and I’m telling myself that yes, Adira is enough.” She continued.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut in the year 1996 with the Bengali film 'Biyer Phool' which was directed by her father Ram Mukerji. She has worked in successful films such as 'Ghulam', 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Nayak', 'Black', and many more. In Hindi, she made her debut with the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat'.

Rani was last seen in the film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' that was released a year ago. 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway', directed by Ashima Chibber, is story of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie. The film has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.