Karan Johar shared deleted footage from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Instagram

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt get cute and emotional in deleted scene: 'It's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, not dandruff' x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Karan Johar unveiled one of the deleted scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani It was picturised on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt The caption of the post read: Bas love hai toh sab hai

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after 7 years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The family drama was declared a box office superhit with positive reviews by the audience and critics. The film was headlined by Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It is a known fact that the Dharma Productions' film had to be trimmed down due to its long run time.

Now, on public demand, Karan shared one of the deleted scenes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. On Instagram, the director posted a video featuring Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. It appeared the sequence took place after his family created circumstances that aimed at insulting her father, a Kathak dancer, at a wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, Rocky sneaked into Rani's room to coax her. Disappointed by the way his family mocked her father, she was in no mood to hear him out. After several attempts at convincing her, she agreed to sit down and have a word with her 'baby'. Rocky assured Rani that nobody can create an obstacle in their love story. He said the dialogue, "Love hai toh sab hai." The unseen video ended with Rocky and Rani exchanging a warm hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Sharing the clip, Karan wrote on Instagram, "Bas love hai toh sab hai…"

At the success press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan revealed that the original duration of the film was 3 hours 10 minutes. He had to edit some important and beautiful scenes to keep the runtime under control. Ranveer requested, "Sir, please release the extended version of the film with all the scenes when it streams. People are eager to see Rani's theme song and the other deleted scenes. So, kindly make the 3 hours and 10 minutes version available on OTT." The filmmaker smiled and said, "We'll see."

Earlier this month, Saregama Caravan released the uncut version of the medley of old songs from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on YouTube. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein and Aao Na, Gale Lagao Na were trimmed from the theatrical edition. The uncut video saw Ranveer and Alia's sizzling chemistry.