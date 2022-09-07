Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's monogrammed chopsticks for a cozy date night is the cutest thing on the internet!

Ranveer revealed an image of them all prepped for a hearty meal
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone/ Yogen Shah
It seems like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer had a quiet, cozy date night yesterday as Ranveer revealed an image of them all prepped for a hearty meal! The image had monogrammed chopsticks during their dinner date and it is one of the cutest things you will see on the internet!
DeepVeer have always maintained that no matter how busy their professional lives are, they always find time to spend precious moments with each other. They always look to spend one on one time, away from the prying eyes. Both are at the peak of their career and they have always shown how one could balance professional and personal life with elan!
Also Read: Viral Video: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn heads with their airport look as they return from their vacation in the USA