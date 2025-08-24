Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s daughter Dua’s face was accidentally revealed in a now-deleted viral video. After the incident, netizens expressed anguish for breaching the actress's privacy. Later, their team also issued a statement urging to respect their decision

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the adorable couples of Bollywood. They embraced parenthood on 8th September 2024 and urged media persons to refrain from covering her. Amid this, a video recently went viral in which Dua’s face was visible. After this, netizens slammed the uploader for breaching the actress’ privacy. Even the couple’s team shared a statement requesting everyone to not share or leak the video.

Deepika Padukone’s daughter Dua’s face gets accidentally revealed

In a now-deleted video, Dua was seen sitting on Deepika's lap, decked in a blue-toned co-ord set. Deepika, in the video, looked irritated over the person behind the camera. As soon as she saw someone filming them, Deepika gestured with her hand and asked the person to stop recording. However, the video was still uploaded on social media.

After the incident, while a section of the audience adored Dua, some netizens slammed the uploader for privacy breach. While one user wrote, “Hey, please delete the video as both Ranveer and Deepika have strictly restricted pictures of their daughter,” another netizen maintained, “I don’t think you should be posting this, especially if the parents haven’t given consent.”

A statement was also shared by their team that read, “Request you to not pick Ranveer and Deepika’s daughters' video from any fan club or anywhere. We are trying to get it down from fan clubs. They don’t wanna reveal the face. Requesting you to respect their Privacy please.”

Ranveer and Deepika’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s action film Dhurandhar, slated to release in cinemas on December 6. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and more. It follows the story of a man assigned a covert mission deeply rooted in historical events. He’ll then begin filming Farhan Akhtar’s crime drama Don 3.

Meanwhile, after delivering Dua, Deepika will return to the movies with Atlee’s next directorial, co-starring Allu Arjun. The film has gone on floors and the actress will soon be joining the cast. Before this, she was a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. However, things didn’t materialise as the diva voiced out for work-life balance, which became a huge topic in the industry. She also has King in her kitty.