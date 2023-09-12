Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone give a shoutout to PM Modi for 'triumphant' G20 success

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories to send congratulations to PM Modi for the G20 summit

Ranveer Singh took a moment to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a significant international event. PM Modi presided over a triumphant G20 Summit, which concluded on a high note with India passing the bloc's presidency to Brazil.

In his Instagram story, Ranveer shared his warm wishes, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable PM Narendra Modi for hosting a triumphant G20 Summit, uniting nations for a brighter future! One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The G20 Summit marked a momentous occasion as PM Modi formally closed the event by symbolically passing a ceremonial gavel to the incoming Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Brazil is set to assume the presidency of the G20 on December 1. In his statement, PM Modi expressed his congratulations to President Lula da Silva, referring to him as a friend, and handed over the symbolic gavel.

Soon after, Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram page to praise the Prime Minister's efforts.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude as well. PM Modi n a tweet, shared his sentiments about the G20 Summit, stating, "Productive discussions at the G20 Summit for a better planet..." In response, SRK, known for his eloquence, wrote, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India's G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honor and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future".

Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.

As for Ranveer Singh, he finds himself riding high on the enormous success of his recent release, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (RARKPK). The powerhouse performer has truly dazzled audiences, the industry, and critics alike with his portrayal of Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar's directorial venture. Now, as he gears up to step into the role of a Don, fans and admirers can only anticipate a spectacular display of his acting dexterity. The world of entertainment can certainly expect fireworks from this fabulous actor!