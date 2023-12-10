The release of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva (2022) was followed by speculation around which actor would play the role of Dev in the second part of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy. While Hrithik Roshan and KGF star Yash are said to have given Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev a miss, now rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh is the chosen one

The release of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva (2022) was followed by speculation around which actor would play the role of Dev in the second part of Ayan Mukerji’s trilogy. While Hrithik Roshan and KGF star Yash are said to have given Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev a miss, now rumours are rife that Ranveer Singh is the chosen one. The director is currently working on War 2, which stars Hrithik, Junior NTR and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, the actor has Singham Again, Baiju Bawra and Don 3 lined up. Scripting for the sci-fi fantasy is underway and production is expected to begin only in 2025, after the actor is through with Don 3. It is also being said that the second instalment will mark the reel union of real-life couple Ranveer and Deepika Padukone. She played Dev’s partner and mother to Ranbir Kapoor’s young Shiva in the first edition.

Special song for Tammy

Rumours are rife that Tamannaah Bhatia has a special appearance in Stree 2. While Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee return in the second edition of the horror comedy, the Lust Stories 2 actor will be seen in a dance number in Amar Kaushik’s directorial venture. Reportedly, she has already shot for the song that is said to be as foot-tapping as Kamariya from the first instalment. The song also features Rajkummar, thus marking their first collaboration together. Previously, Tamannaah wowed cinegoers with her moves in the song, Kaavaalaa, from Jailer.

Look who’s eyeing the West

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is following in the footsteps of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt. The Kill director has signed with William Morris Endeavour (WME), one of Hollywood’s premier talent management companies. This development comes soon after Kill, produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, was premièred at the Toronto International Film Festival. The action thriller features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in lead roles. Nikhil says, “Partnering with WME opens new doors for me on the international stage. I am excited about the possibilities that lie ahead in bringing diverse stories to a global audience.”

Celebrating Indian cinema

On Saturday evening, the Victorian State Government of Australia and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) hosted an event to celebrate Indian cinema. It brought together forces of the Indian film industry, including veteran actor Shabana Azmi who shared the dais with Margaret Gardner AC, the Governor of Victoria. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, founder-director of the IFFM, played the role of the perfect host, ensuring that the evening was a seamless blend of glamour and talent. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Malaika Arora, Saiyami Kher, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Aahana Kumra and Mini Mathur attended the soiree. Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Sriram Raghavan, Shoojit Sircar, Jasmeet K Reen and Onir were also present at the event.

Cop-y that!

The stupendous success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has given a boost to Ameesha Patel’s career. She is set to begin filming her next, Hatak, in which she plays a police officer. The actor is thrilled to don the khaki uniform for the first time in her 24-year innings. Helmed by debutant Ajay Sharmaa, the movie will be shot in Rajasthan and other parts of North India in a start-to-finish schedule. The makers are expected to announce the project with a poster in the coming days, before taking it on floors next month. Hatak sees Ameesha join leading ladies like Tabu, Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah and Sonakshi Sinha, who have played cops in recent years.

Vaani is ad-ding it up

Vaani Kapoor might have been out of sight in the cinemas, but she is not out of mind when it comes to some brands. The actor, who is working on Sarvagunn Sampanna and her maiden web series Mandala Murders, has pocketed half-a-dozen endorsements in the recent times, taking her tally to 13. Vaani has been signed on to be the face of a university and a pet care brand, besides inking deals to endorse watches, beauty products and electronics among others. “What makes Vaani an apt choice for such diverse brands and products is that she is not over-exposed like some of her contemporaries,” observes an industry insider. He adds, “She is aspirational and that makes her a great face for brands that want to push an uber cool messaging.”