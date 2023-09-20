The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 official anthem, ‘Dil Jashn Bole’, is out now. The energetic track features Ranveer Singh and Pritam, among others

With two weeks left until the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off, the event’s official anthem, 'Dil Jashn Bole', has been released. This anthem is the result of a fantastic collaboration, starring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in the lead role with sensational music created by Pritam, one of Bollywood's most coveted composers.

The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a never-seen-before celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever. It also features influencers like Ruhee Dosani and Dhanashree Verma dancing alongside Ranveer.

Speaking about the anthem, Ranveer Singh said, "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

Pritam said, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever.”

The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures. The fan-centric anthem represents an epic celebration, designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits. The anthem embodies the World Cup combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

Fans worldwide are also invited to take part by showcasing their creative interpretations of the hook-step in diverse global locations. Whether it's cricket stadiums, educational institutions, iconic landmarks, or historical monuments, the stage is theirs. Fans need to simply team up with a friend, capture their unique hook-step performance, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CWC23. The most captivating videos will be curated to craft a collective Fan Anthem, showcasing the world's enthusiasm for all to witness.

ICC General Manager - Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said: "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it. The anthem brilliantly captures the passion and energy of India and the fans that will make this event so special, and we can’t wait for the world to hear it. This World Cup will put place fans at the centre of the action and the anthem will help bring them closer to the game than ever before, so go listen now and create your own hook-step."