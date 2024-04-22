Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's look in 'Singham Again', calls her 'Sherni'

Days after Deepika Padukone's look from Singham Again was unveiled by Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh has reacted to the same

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his character of Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, in the upcoming film 'Singham Again', shared a picture of his wife Deepika Padukone in her character as cop Shakti Shetty.

On Monday, Ranveer posted the picture of Deepika in her character's attire on the stories section of his Instagram. In the image, the actress could be seen wearing a cop uniform while striking the signature ‘Singham’ pose. Alongside the picture, Ranveer wrote: "Sherni," and attached a lioness emoji. The actor also added the title track of 'Singham' in the background.

The same look of Deepika from the film was earlier shared on social media on April 19 by the actress herself and the director of the film, Rohit Shetty.

Deepika's initial look from the film was unveiled last year on the first day of Navratri. The image depicted the actress holding a goon by his hair as he lay at her feet. With the barrel of a gun placed in the goon's mouth, Deepika gazed into the camera with a sinister laugh, her uniform stained with blood.

About Deepika's role Shakti Shetty:

When one delves into the world of Rohit Shetty's films, they expect high-octane action, larger-than-life visuals, and iconic male protagonists donning the cop uniform. However, ushering in a new era, Shetty recently introduced 'Shakti Shetty' aka 'Lady Singham,' marking his first female cop character on the big screen. Much like how the mythology goes, "Energy, ability, strength, effort, power, capability" are the fundamentals associated with Shakti. Shakti embodies feminine energy.

Similarly, Shakti Shetty symbolizes female power in Shetty's cop universe, a powerful and empowering addition to the cinematic landscape.

Hailed as the “real hero” of the cop universe, Rohit Shetty, recognizing her prowess as both a reel and real-life hero, introduced audiences to his 'Lady Singham,' a character poised to challenge conventions and redefine the role of women in law enforcement narratives. With 'Shakti Shetty,' Rohit Shetty and Deepika Padukone not only expand the popular cop universe but also pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse cinematic experience, where women stand tall as formidable forces to be reckoned with.