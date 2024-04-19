Lady Singham is here! Rohit Shetty drops announcement with his 'reel and real hero' Deepika Padukone

Rohit Shetty has officially unveiled Lady Singham with his leading lady, Deepika Padukone. Take a look at the post

Deepika Padukone

After Deepika Padukone's character poster 'Shakti Shetty' in 'Singham Again' received praise from everyone, Rohit Shetty has finally announced 'Lady Singham' with her. He posted a picture of Deepika on his Instagram, dressed in a police uniform and striking Singham's iconic pose.

Lady Singham is here!

On April 19, Rohit Shetty announced 'Lady Singham' in post featuring Deepika Padukone. Captioning the picture, Rohit Shetty penned, 'MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHILADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone'

As soon as he posted it, likes and comments flooded in from all directions. One fan commented, 'GOAT performance on the way', another one added, 'Singham Again Highest Grossing Movie In 2024. IMAX 3D Hona Chahiye🔥🔥🔥'. A fan also commented, '@deepikapadukone ma’am really you always set screens on fire with your marvellous performances love all your films & performances eagerly waiting for #SinghamAgain & ready for seeing you as #LadySingham. Aali re Aali Shakti Shetty Aali🔥🔥'.

Lady Singham is here, take a look at the announcement post:

Photos leak of Deepika Padukone on Lady Singham set

Recently, photos of the actress filming for the film have surfaced online which show Deepika in her cop avatar. Check out the picture below.

About Lady Singham

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Besides that, Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff are also a part of the film. Actor Arjun Kapoor will play the villain in this installment.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty said that Deepika has a prominent role in the movie, He stated, “She is like one of the heroes and what we are doing with it is that we will go with her story. We will make a film which has only Deepika...it is her story... Like ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’, the films had already been made and people knew about them but with ‘Singham Again’ we are introducing these characters and then we will tell their stories.”

The film is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day 2024 and will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.