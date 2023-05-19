Ranveer Singh roped in to lead 'Don 3' as Shah Rukh Khan exits the film: Report

As per reports, Ranveer Singh will be playing the lead in 'Don 3'

After an extended period of anticipation, producer Ritesh Sidhwani announced that the third edition of Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed thriller 'Don' is officially in the works. Although producer and director Farhan Akhtar is currently writing the film's script, rumours have suggested that Shah Rukh Khan will not join the cast for 'Don 3'.

Recent reports indicate that Ranveer Singh, along with several other actors, is being considered as SRK's replacement to portray the lead character in 'Don 3, but the actor has now been confirmed for the titular role.

Post-SRK's departure, the makers of 'Don 3' were keen on finding a suitable actor who could take the baton forward and do justice to the character of 'Don.' Excel Entertainment has had a good association with Ranveer Singh, and he has starred in several of their box office hits, including the 2015 romantic drama film, 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and the 2019 musical romance film 'Gully Boy.'

Sources suggest that Ranveer has already filmed a promotional video for an upcoming announcement regarding 'Don 3,' which it is claimed will feature him in the lead role. Shah Rukh Khan is also said to have been informed of this news. The original Don movie was released in 2006, with a sequel following in 2011, both starring SRK and Priyanka and directed by Farhan.

The first franchise of movies, Don: The Chase Begins Again, was released on October 20, 2006. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, and Om Puri. The film was an adaptation of the 1978 film of the same name, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in the lead roles. After the success of Don (2006), the makers planned to make a sequel to the film.

Don: The King Is Back (Don: 2) came out on December 23, 2011, in 2D and 3D formats. It was also dubbed in Telugu and Tamil. After 11 years, the makers are all set to make a third movie of Don Francise.

Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the action thriller 'Jawan,' directed by Atlee Kumar. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. 'Jawan' is all set to be released on September 7, 2023.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will hit theatres on July 28, 2023.

