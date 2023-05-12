Breaking News
Ranveer Singh surprises Deepika Padukone with a kiss in the middle of an interview, watch

Updated on: 12 May,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

During her interview, Deepika Padukone was visited by Ranveer Singh, who surprised her and showed his affection by kissing her and holding her hand

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was featured on the cover of Time magazine. During her interview, her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh made a spontaneous visit. They shared a brief kiss when he arrived and departed, with Ranveer mentioning that he was shooting in a nearby location and decided to surprise her. It was a "cosmic" coincidence according to Deepika.


Ranveer's surprise visit shows Deepika being asked a question about marriage. Ranveer greets her and remarks about the cosmic coincidence with the marriage question. He just wishes her “Have a great day” and starts to leave but Deepika informs him about how his arrival coincided with the question about marriage. He says, “what a cosmic thing to have happened, I am shooting next door.”



As interviewer ask Deepika, about for how long they have been married. The couple have been married for 4.5 years but Ranveer added that they have together for 10-11 years. As they talk about it, they also hold hands and Deepika even quips, “what are we doing?” to which Ranveer laughs and replies, “I just came to say hi”.


After than Ranveer kisses Deepika and leave.

Speaking about their marriage, Deepika Padukone says, "I love spending time, my husband and I. I married my best friend. I think the fact that we are just so goofy with each other. I can feel like absolutely myself, my most vulnerable, my most clumsy, my most expressive. Ya, we have known each other now 10 years almost, so….its my happy place.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

Several months ago, there were speculations that the pair had hit a rough patch in their marriage, but they opted to dismiss the rumors by making public appearances together.

Ranveer and Deepika exchanged marital vows in a secret ceremony held at Lake Como, Italy in November 2018. They later celebrated with two receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

At present, Deepika Padukone is occupied with 'Project K,' featuring Prabhas, and Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter,' featuring Hrithik Roshan, while Ranveer Singh will be seen pairing with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' along with starcast like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta.

