Here’s a look at those ready for their tryst with fame this year. Who will leave a mark? That’s something only time and the audience will tell

Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, is gearing up for her debut with Azaad, an action adventure film that is set in pre-independence India and hits the screens this month. For her first time in front of the camera, she has been guided by director Abhishek Kapoor, who has launched many faces in the past, including Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath (2018) and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che! (2013). Even before being Bollywood-bound, Rasha has been a fairly recognised face, courtesy her frequent public appearances with her star-mother and a strong following on Instagram.

Aaman Devgan

Up next is Thadani’s Azaad co-star and Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. The young lad is often seen with his superstar-uncle and aunt Kajol. Aaman finds support from Ajay not only off screen, but also on it, as the actor does a cameo in the action adventure. Considering Aaman has kept a low profile so far, it could work in his favour as the audience doesn’t have any preconceived notion about him and will judge him on screen.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

This year, we have another Khan on the block. The son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the spitting image of his father. The latest star kid with acting aspirations seems to be following the tried-and-tested route—he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), and then landed the lead role in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani and backed by Dharma Productions. What is encouraging is that he has already bagged his second project, Diler, a drama about a marathoner, which is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Aryan Khan

In a film industry often driven by legacy, Aryan Khan’s foray into Bollywood comes with a twist. The eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan has chosen not to follow in the superstar’s footsteps, but to chart his own course behind the camera. An unconventional choice for a star kid? Absolutely! At a time when many in the bunch want to stand under the arc lights and enjoy the glamour that comes with being a movie star, Aryan’s choice to debut in Bollywood as a writer-director is refreshing.

It turns out the superstar-father had seen it coming. A few years ago, on The David Letterman show, Shah Rukh had said about his eldest son, “He doesn’t have what it takes to be an actor, and he realises that too. But he is a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. [It is] something you really need to do, and find a set of skills that helps you do it. I realised it [thanks to] him. He came to me and said, ‘I don’t think I want to act. Every time, I’ll be compared to you, and I don’t want to be in that position’.”

The result of that decision will be for all of us to see this year. Aryan is ready with his maiden web series, Stardom, which is set in the world of entertainment. The Netflix series’ setting is obvious, and the storyline, hits close to home. Just like father Shah Rukh, a Delhi boy with no filmi connections, took the Hindi film industry by storm, Stardom tells the story of an ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood. The series stars Mona Singh and Lakshya in central roles. A host of Bollywood stars have cameos in it.

Sure, in making his maiden directorial venture, Aryan has had the support of many and the advantages that a first-time director can never dream of. But what he does with these privileges remains to be seen. Hope in a few months, we can say, like father, like son!

Veer Pahariya

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani aren’t the only new faces we’ll see in January. Veer Pahariya will make his acting debut with Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur-starrer, Sky Force. In the aerial action film, Veer will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan, whom he apparently dated before she debuted in movies. He is the younger brother of Shikhar Pahariya, who is Janhvi Kapoor’s partner.