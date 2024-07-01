Rasha Thadani reveals her love for Mumbai monsoons: ‘I would deliberately leave my umbrella at home so I'd have an excuse to get drenched’

In a recent conversation, Rasha opened up and offered a rare insight into her guilty pleasures during monsoons

In Pic: Rasha Thadani

Being a fashionista always came naturally to her! Often photographed in and around B-Town, Rasha Thadani knows how to keep up with trends and even define them. At just 19, Rasha established herself as a force to be reckoned with when she became the face of Crocs in India alongside Vedang Raina from The Archies fame. While she may be comfortable with the paparazzi, the star kid often shies away from discussing her personal life and growing up in the limelight.

In a recent conversation, Rasha opened up and offered a rare insight into her guilty pleasures during heavy rain.

Talking about her love for the rain, the Gen-Z star shared that monsoon is her favourite season, and she loves getting wet in the rain. She also revealed how she used to intentionally leave her umbrella at home so she could get drenched. Thadani shared, “Monsoon has always been my favourite season; I even love the earthy scent that's so prominent during this time. I used to enjoy wearing my Crocs, splashing around in puddles, and getting soaked in the rain. I would deliberately leave my umbrella or raincoat at home just so I'd have an excuse to get drenched. I remember the joy and excitement I felt just feeling the raindrops trickle down my face. Those memories are ones that I cherish and enjoy reliving.”

When asked about her go-to indulgence, Rasha added, “Nothing beats a good cup of hot chocolate during the rainy season. There's something incredibly soothing and comforting about sipping hot chocolate while witnessing nature's beauty on full display!”

Furthermore, Rasha revealed details about her fashion choices during the rainy season. The actress shared, “As for my fashion, I love keeping it casual yet fun during the monsoon. My go-to outfit is a pair of jeans, a colourful top, and a light jacket. And, of course, as any OG Mumbaikar knows, no rainy season outfit is complete without a pair of colourful Crocs to add that oomph to your OOTD.”

On the work front, Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan will make their debuts together. The film is said to be directed by Abhishek Kapoor.