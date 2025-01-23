Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the film Chhaava playing the role of Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the Laxman Utekar directorial

Rashmika Mandanna

Listen to this article Rashmika Mandanna is 'happy to retire' after Chhaava; here's why x 00:00

After her stellar and massy performance as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen in Chhaava as queen Yesubai Bhonsale, wife of Maratha warrior Sambhaji Maharaj. On Wednesday, the actress attended the trailer launch event of the film along with co-star Vicky Kaushal where she spoke about the historical drama and her role in it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashmika Mandanna is happy to retire

At the Chhaava trailer launch, Rashmika expressed her gratitude on getting the opportunity to play the role of a Maratha queen in the film directed by Laxman Utekar. Speaking to the media at the event, she said, "It is an honour. From a girl coming from the South to play Maharani Yesubai is the most privileged and special thing I could ask for in this lifetime. I tell Laxman sir that after this, I am happy to retire. I am not someone who cries but this trailer choked me up. [Vicky] looks like God, he’s Chhaava."

Recalling how she was offered the role, Rashmika shared, “I remember being absolutely shocked how did Laxman sir even think of giving me a role like this to play? I just surrendered… you don’t have a reference. It’s a story. You know their story and they are such majestical, impactful characters and personalities. How do you play them?"

She further added, “For me, specifically, I just surrendered to what Laxman sir wanted. There was of course a lot of rehearsal in terms of language and everything. But, it’s just the trust you have in the team because you know that if someone has to pull this off, you shouldn’t have any sort of barriers with yourself. You just have to say, ‘Sir, I am all in. Whatever you ask for, I am here to deliver."

Rashmika attends trailer launch of Chhaava despite leg injury

The actress recently suffered a leg injury at the gym. She was seen limping at the trailer launch. "This is a character that you get to play once in a lifetime, I wouldn't have missed this for the world. Today is the trailer launch of the most special film in my heart, and I would have given up anything to be here today. This is how much Chhaava the film and the team means to me. Even if I had to stand on one leg and travel all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai, I would have still made it," Rashmika said as the crowd applauded.

This speaks volumes about Rashmika's dedication to her craft. Although she suffered an injury, she didn’t let that affect her work commitments and made it to the event.