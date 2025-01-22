Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article

A limping Rashmika Mandanna ensures she attends Chhaava trailer launch: 'Wouldn't miss it for anything'

Updated on: 22 January,2025 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Despite recovering from a leg injury, Rashmika Mandanna flew to Mumbai to attend the trailer launch of Chhaava, proving her dedication to her craft

A limping Rashmika Mandanna ensures she attends Chhaava trailer launch: 'Wouldn't miss it for anything'

Rashmika Mandanna at Chhava trailer launch (Pics: Yogen Shah)

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is recovering from a leg injury at the moment, but kept her commitment to attend the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Chhaava. The actress was spotted in a wheelchair earlier in the day. Later in the evening, she limped into the massive theatre at Dadar Plaza where the grand trailer launch was held.


Dressed in a red ethnic wear, Rashmika looked quite like the Maratha queen Yesubai she is playing in Chhaava. As her co-star Vicky Kaushal helped her, Rashmika stayed graceful and poised as she got on stage, hopping on one leg, and told the audience why she wouldn't have missed the event at any cost. 


 
 
 
 
 
Rashmika attends trailer launch of Chhaava despite leg injury

"This is a character that you get to play once in a lifetime, I wouldn't have missed this for the world. Today is the trailer launch of the most special film in my heart, and I would have given up anything to be here today. This is how much Chhaava the film and the team means to me. Even if I had to stand on one leg and travel all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai, I would have still made it," Rashmika said as the crowd applauded.

This speaks volumes about Rashmika's dedication to her craft. Although she suffered an injury, she didn’t let that affect her work commitments and made it to the event. 

Rashmika was shocked when she was offered Chhava

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar, with Vicky playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika as the queen of Swarajya, Chatrapati Maharani of the Maratha Kingdom, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. 

"I was absolutely shocked that Laxman sir thought of me for this character. I just surrendered, because you don't have a reference. It's a story, and they are such impactful, majestic characters, how do you play them? There was a lot of rehearsals and practice for language and everything," she said.

Chhaava will be Rashmika's next release after the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. She has consistently portrayed strong characters. While as Srivalli she stood tall in Pushpa 2: The Rule, in Chhaava, she plays the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, yet another powerful role. 

Rashmika has an exciting lineup of films. She is set to appear in several major releases, including Chhaava, Kubera, Sikandar, Rainbow, Thama, Animal Park, Pushpa 3, and The Girlfriend.

