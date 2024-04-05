Rashmika Mandanna on Animal being called ‘misogynistic’: ‘If you enjoyed it, just leave it’

Rashmika Mandanna, the birthday girl, appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show 'No Filter with Neha', she addressed the questions surrounding 'Animal'

It has been almost four months since the release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Since its release, the film has faced a lot of backlashes, with some calling it problematic and others labelling it misogynistic. Now, as Rashmika Mandanna, the birthday girl, appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show 'No Filter with Neha', she addressed the questions surrounding the film.

Rashmika Mandanna shared that, according to her, Ranbir’s character in the film was just 'messed up in the head'. The actress said, “He’s messed in the head and will go to any lengths for his father; that was engraved in my mind when I shot for the film. Nobody can do anything about it; it’s his story. If you want films to be raw, real, and correct, 'Animal' is that. After watching it, to say it’s misogynistic or whatever… if you enjoyed it, just leave it.”

Rashmika's moment of questioning reality stemmed from the scene where she confronted Ranbir's character during Karva Chauth, a scene for which she faced significant online criticism and trolling. The actress, while talking about it, said, “I don’t like people trolling women about their bodies; if they’re trolling about my dialogue or whatever, I’m okay.”

“Everyone loved the Karva Chauth scene on set, but then the trailer came out and I was trolled for it. In my head, I had nailed this nine-minute long scene. Am I living in a bubble? I know everything I do isn’t cool, but I didn’t understand this. However, when the majority of the audience liked my performance in the scene when the film released, my gut was right,” she concluded.

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen in Rahul Ravindran’s film ‘The Girlfriend’. The teaser will be dropped today, on her birthday. The actress then has the action drama 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil. She will also be seen in 'Rainbow' and 'Chhaava' in the pipeline. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is a historical drama centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.