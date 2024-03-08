Sanjay Dutt to have an impactful cameo in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule? Deets inside

Rumours are rife that Sanjay Dutt is being roped in for a cameo in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

The sequel to one of the biggest blockbusters is all set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. Starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the film will premiere on Independence Day. Since the announcement of its release date, the film has been creating a lot of buzz, and daily, a new name comes up, reported to play a part in the movie. Now, as per the reports, Sanjay Dutt is said to play a cameo in the film.

Sanjay Dutt, who forayed into South cinema with KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), continues to be the most sought-after actor from B-Town. The Leo actor, who has 'Double iSmart' in Telugu, 'KD: The Devil' in Kannada, and the Punjabi film 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi' in the pipeline, is said to have added another title to his kitty.

Rumours are rife that Sanju is being roped in for a cameo in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s 'Pushpa 2: The Rule.' While there is no official word on it, sources claim that irrespective of the screen time, the Bollywood actor is sure to make an impact with his small but critical role in Sukumar’s directorial venture. Taking off from where 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021) ended, the sequel also features Fahadh Faasil and Prakash Raj.

Recently, on the occasion of his birthday, superstar Allu Arjun surprised his millions of fans and followers across the globe by dropping the first-ever poster of his most-awaited movie, 'Pushpa: The Rule.' Allu, who played the titular role in the blockbuster action-drama pan-India movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, took to his official Instagram handle and shared the powerful poster of his highly-awaited next, 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

The first part of the film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ which was released in 2021, shook the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. The story revolves around Pushpa, a worker who creates enemies as he advances in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, when the authorities seek to shut down his illegal business, violence erupts.