Rashmika Mandanna on working with Allu Arjun and Amitabh Bachchan: I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema

The actress can be seen talking about how she first met the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and how they slowly developed an endearing relationship during the shooting of ‘Good Bye’
Rashmika Mandana. Picture courtesy/PR
Rashmika Mandanna is a complete entertainment package and her fans couldn't be any more excited about her upcoming lineup of films making it to the theatres. The trailer of her most awaited film ‘Goodbye’ starring Amitabh Bachchan was released on Tuesday. While the trailer looks very promising and the bond between Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan was surreal, a clip of her talking about BIG B in a media interaction has been making rounds on the internet.
The actress can be seen talking about how she first met the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and how they slowly developed an endearing relationship during the shooting of ‘Good Bye’. Rashmika said, "We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say 'hey'. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away”. As Rashmika flashed a big smile and went on to introduce herself, the actor seemed to have been lost in his thoughts. About which, the actress says, "I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do”. The actress later went in, and quickly introduced herself, as she took some nervous breath, “Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter."
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan shares experience of working with Ektaa R Kapoor in 'Goodbye'
Rashmika also said that finds herself to be out of words when BIG B tweeted about her. About which the actress says “One day I entered the sets and everybody was like, “Did you check your twitter?’ and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa”.
While Rashmika seems to be unstoppable with the kind of project she has been doing lately, she also quoted that, “I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema”.
Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in 'Pushpa 2' along with Allu Arjun and 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor.
Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra