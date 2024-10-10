During Ratan Tata's stay at Fort Aguada Beach, Ranveer Brar noted that Tata’s idea of a perfect breakfast was simply a croissant paired with fresh orange juice

Chef turned actor Ranveer Brar, who recently starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'The Buckingham Murders' directed by Hansal Mehta, reminisced about his early days as a Sous chef at The Taj group of hotels, particularly his interactions with Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who died at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

During Tata's stay at Fort Aguada Beach, Brar noted that Tata’s idea of a perfect breakfast was simply a croissant paired with fresh orange juice. He described Tata as the most humble person he had ever encountered, often coming in for a light jog on the beach. After enjoying his meal, Tata would quietly vanish, embodying a sense of humility and simplicity that left a lasting impression on Brar.

Brar said, “One thing that always stood out to me about him was how he always discussed people. He stayed at Goa for a long time when I was working there but never once I saw or heard him discussing money, profits, or business. He used to always ask the general managers and managers about how their people are doing. If everyone is well taken care of, and if they needed anything. He always only discussed people working for him.”

Ratan Tata was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

Ranveer Brar on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan

In an interview with ANI, Ranveer opened up about his experience working with Kareena Kapoor Khan. He described it as "outstanding". "It was something else. You know, obviously, for most of the shoot, you're in awe. She's the queen of the industry, and working with her was surreal. Her ability to transform instantly when the camera rolls is remarkable," he said.

Ranveer emphasised Kareena's knack for making her co-stars feel at ease while bringing unparalleled expertise to her craft. "She has this amazing knack of just sort of, you know, being normal and treating you very very normally."