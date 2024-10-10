Breaking News
'An era has just passed away': Amitabh Bachchan mourns Rata Tata's demise with an emotional post

Updated on: 10 October,2024 04:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay his respects to the legendary man Ratan Tata. 'An era has just passed away,' Big B wrote in his post

Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons and a major figure in Indian industry, passed away on Wednesday at 86. The demise of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has sent shockwaves across the nation. From Bollywood to Tollywood, the cinema fraternity has also shared their condolences on his passing.


Amitabh Bachchan mourns Ratan Tata’s death


After Salman Khan, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, and others, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pay his respects to the legendary man of the nation. In his first post on X, Big B wrote, "Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata... was working very late...  An era has ended... a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve...  Spent some wonderful moments with him during several campaigns we were involved in together...  My prayers."


Later, Big B took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Mr. Tata, along with another emotional note. He wrote, "An era has just passed away...  his humility, his great resolve, his vision, and his determination to accomplish the very best for the nation, ever a pride...  It was my greatest honour to have had an opportunity and privilege to work together towards common humanitarian causes...  A very sad day... my prayers."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

About Ratan Tata’s death news

Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, October 9, due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

In a media statement, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran stated, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation. For the Tata Group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide, and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr. Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr. Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

