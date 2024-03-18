Ratna Pathak Shah remains the iconic Maya Sarabhai for fans who haven’t moved on from the show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and even love to use her dialogues in casual conversations.

Veteran actress Ratna Pathak Shah celebrates her birthday on March 18. She garnered fame with the television show 'Idhar Udhar' in the 80s, but what got her much-deserved recognition was the role of a snobbish, elite mother-in-law Maya Sarabhai to a middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’. Another great performance of Ratna was in the film 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' which showed her catfish a much younger man.

Ratna remains the iconic Maya Sarabhai for fans who haven’t moved on from the show and even love to use her dialogues in casual conversations as well as while exchanging memes. Here are some to browse through on her birthday.

“Monisha Beta, yeh haila toh theek tha, but this haichi is categorically middle-class.”

“Monisha bete, this kameena haramzada is just so pedestrian.”

“Congratulations Monisha! Champagne khole ya jaljeera se kaam chalega?”

“TV actors ke saath photo khichvana is just the epitome of middle class.”

“Kisi carpentry mein fail hui mistry ki banayi hui cheez ko antique kehna matlab Monisha ko sophisticated kehne barabaar hai.”

“Assault kiya Monisha, yeh dhoya is totally sadakchhaanp.”

“Indravadan ka pyaar Monisha ke pardo jaisa hai. Faded!”

“Jab tum kabhi kabhi ubaasi leti ho na bina mooh dhake, toh Ajanta-Ellora caves ki yaad aati hai.”

“Monisha ki machli toh haath se daala hua paneer bhi kha legi. This fish has no self-respect.”

“Monisha toh supermarket jaa ke bhi free dhaniya mangti hai.”

“Monisha bete, please masala dosa khaane se pehle wo toilet saaf kiya hua haath dho lena.”

“Monisha ke standards are going to the dogs, that too stray dogs.”

“Monisha, tetrapack dene wale ko ‘bhaiya thoda aur doodh do na’ kehti hai.”

“Don’t mind beta, main tumhari burai nahi kar rahi hoon, I was just joking.”

On the work front, Ratna was last seen in the film 'Dhak Dhak'. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to the world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass. It also stars Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Recently, Ratna Pathak opened up about her experience working with the young cast. She told ANI, "I love working with youth. They bring new ideas to the table with a distinctive style of their own. They focus on the future...In 'Dhak Dhak, I got to learn so much from all the young artistes.”

