On Friday, Raveena Tandon took to her X account and shared a long post apologizing to a few fans for denying them a selfie. The actress expressed that she panicked and rushed away from the place, realizing afterwards that she shouldn’t have done it. In the post, she also hoped to meet these fans again so she could oblige them with a picture. After this incident, an X user replied to Raveena’s tweet, claiming to be the person who met her.

While reacting to Raveena’s X post, the user wrote, "Hi Raveena, I dropped you a DM on Instagram regarding this matter. Thanks, Bhavin."

Noticing this post, Raveena reacted and promised to meet the fan in London. While reacting to the post, she shared, "Yes Bhavin, I’m glad I found you! Bro, I’m really sorry for that day. I panicked. Thank you for getting in touch with Reema. I will surely meet you here in London and take a picture together too."

Yes Bhavin , am glad I found you ! 😂. Bro . I’m really sorry for that day. I panicked . Thank you for getting in touch with reema , will surely meet you here in london and take a picture together too.. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 @bhavpatel07 https://t.co/6xsXfqgkTi — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 13, 2024

In her note, Tandon explained that when a few men approached her in London, asking if she was Raveena Tandon, the actor, she walked away as she had heard "not such great things about the crime situation here." "... and my first instinct was to say no and walk away even faster as I was alone. They just wanted a picture, I guess, and most of the time I oblige. But after the incident that happened in Bandra a few months ago, I’ve been left a bit nervous and traumatized, so when I’m with people, I’m okay. But alone, I still get a bit nervous these days," she wrote, referring to the June incident when she and her driver were allegedly attacked by a mob in Mumbai's Bandra suburb amid claims of rash driving.

Hi , this is just to put on record . That a few days ago in london , I was walking by and a few men approached me , I anyway have heard not such great things about the crime situation here, so I withdrew a bit when they asked if I was who I am, and my first instinct was to say no… — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 13, 2024

The 49-year-old actor said she felt bad after the London incident and apologized to the fans through social media.

"... I would like to apologize to them through this medium if they are reading. It was not my intention to offend. I’m really sorry. I hope I can meet you again and take a picture with you. I try my best to be accessible and normal, but I fail at times. So sorry, guys. I hope you are reading this and know that I shouldn’t have panicked," she said.

Tandon will next be seen in "Welcome to the Jungle," directed by Ahmed Khan.