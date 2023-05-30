Raveena Tandon is a proud mom as she shares pictures from daughter Rasha's graduation ceremony

Actor Raveena Tandon, who has had several occasions of celebration lately, added another one to her list today as her daughter Rasha graduated from high school!

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is a proud mother today! Raveena took to her Instagram feed to share a string of pictures of her daughter Rasha as she graduated from high school.

The caption read, "Time Flies … that’s true ! #graduationday #dais @rashathadani"

Previously, Raveena had shared pictures with Rasha on her pre-graduation dinner and her followers were quick to notice the resemblance between the mother and daughter.

Posing together for the pictures, Raveena wrote, "And then they are all ready to fly outa the nest #pregraduationdinner #parentteacherdinner"

The pictures comprised of selfies featuring Raveena and Rasha, as well as some group pictures from the event. During dinner, Raveena sported a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse, while Rasha was dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

After the post, Raveena's fans showered love on her post and several comments. One of the fans wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous!!! Looking so beautiful wow! That's awesome! Gorgeous." Another said about Rasha, “Second Raveena ready", while another one wrote, "Twin Tandon."

A social media user also asked her, “She is your sister?" Another comment pointed out their resemblance, "Eyebrow, eyes, nose, hair ... everything is matching each other mom & daughter... only age matter but beauty is same."

There have been several occasions of celebration for Raveena lately. The actress was honoured with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan last month.

Following the ceremony, Rasha wrote a message to her mother, accompanied by a photo of the actress holding her award. The message read, "The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”