Days after the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to social media to share a heartfelt post after boarding an Air India flight. She shared pictures of herself from inside the aircraft and penned an inspiring note talking about new beginnings. She also offered condolences to families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident.

Raveena Tandon takes Air India flight

Sharing photos from inside the aircraft, Raveena described the experience as a “new beginning” — a step toward rising again, even in the face of deep loss. In her post, the actress noted how the silent passengers and smiling crew shared unspoken condolences, their quiet gestures laced with both grief and resolve.

Posting a couple of her photos, the ‘Mohra’ actress wrote, “New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere solemn and the crews welcoming smiles, tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bonding with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. . Godspeed always @airindia. Fearless and a will To overcome and be strong again. Jai Hind.”

In the photos, Raveena Tandon is seen striking different poses from inside the plane, capturing moments of quiet reflection, resilience, and grace as she embraces a journey of new beginnings.

Raveena's post comes amid passengers being wary of taking an Air India flight post the tragic incident in Ahmedabad.

Zeenat Aman takes Air India flight

Two days after the crash, the veteran actress took an Air India flight and shared her thoughts through her Instagram handle.

Zeenat took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a picture from her seat on the flight.

The photo was accompanied by a nostalgic note on the impact of the recent Air India crash.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seatbelt. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," Zeenat penned on the photo-sharing app.

About the Ahmedabad plane crash

On June 12, 2025, tragedy struck when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 individuals on board crashed shortly after taking off near the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad. The devastating incident claimed the lives of 241 passengers.

Air India released a statement on the social media platform X, sharing details about the tragic incident following the fatal crash. The airline wrote, “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”