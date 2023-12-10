Raveena Tandon has issued an apology and people are wondering what happened

In Pic: Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article Raveena Tandon puts out apology after mistakenly liking post trashing The Archies cast x 00:00

Raveena Tandon has issued an apology and people are wondering what happened. Raveena Tandon made headlines after mistakenly liking a troll post about Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The post featured Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, with a caption stating, ‘Acting died here’. After the post went viral, Raveena Tandon noticed the headlines and promptly issued an apology.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress posted an apology note and wrote, “Touch buttons and social media. A genuine mistake has been blown out of proportion.

The like was made in error, and something that I was not even aware of that had been pressed by scrolling. I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and hurt this may have caused”

As soon as Raveena posted the statement several fans came out in her support. A fan wrote, “Its not even something to apologize for @officialraveenatandon. You are and will always be well respected!”. “Ignore the trolls... Your's was a genuine mistake... There are Hundreds who have commented very bad on the young Actors.... Relax.. your friends know you well so no offense,” wrote another fan. A third fan wrote, “Sabse hota h...not a big deal...fr bhe apne apologize kia h ..bde baat h”. While another user commented, “It's.okay things Happen”

Zoya Akhtar's directorial ‘The Archies’ starring Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Kushi Kapoor among others, has recently been released on Netflix. After the release of the film, it received mixed reviews. While some are calling it a perfect watch, a few are calling out Zoya over nepotism. Reacting to all the backlash, Zoya has called the nepotism debate ‘banal’

The filmmaker further said, “My dad (Javed Akhtar) came from nowhere and made a life for himself. I was born and bred in the industry, and I have every right to follow whatever I want to do. As part of his network and what he made, I know those people. What am I going to do, disown my dad because I want to be a filmmaker? Are you saying I can’t choose my profession? It makes no sense.”

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ draws viewers into the lives of a beloved group of teenagers. The film is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the highly anticipated film exclusively released on Netflix worldwide on December 7, 2023.