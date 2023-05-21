Raveena Tandon shares pics from daughter's graduation dinner, fan calls Rasha 'Twin Tandon'

Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, had a graduation dinner that was attended by their close friends and family

Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon, has now reached the age of 18. On Saturday, the pair arranged a graduation dinner for her, with a few of their close family and friends among the attendees. The celebrity has since posted a number of images on Instagram from the event, and her followers were quick to notice the resemblance between mother and daughter.

On Sunday actress took to her Instagram and shared multiples pictures of herself, daughter Rasha, close family and friends. She wrote, "“And then they are all ready to fly outa the nest (heart emoticon) #pregraduationdinner #parentteacherdinner.”

The pictures comprise some selfies featuring Raveena and Rasha, as well as some group pictures from the event. During dinner, Raveena sported a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse, while Rasha dressed in a yellow salwar suit.

After the post, Raveena's fans showered love on her post and several comments.

One of the fan wrote, "“Absolutely gorgeous!!! Looking so beautiful wow! That's awesome! Gorgeous.”

Another said about Rasha, “Second Raveena ready.”

One more wrote, "Twin Tandon."

A social media user also asked her by commenting, “She is your sister?”

A comment also read: “Eyebrow, eyes, nose, hair ... everything is matching each other mom & daughter... only age matter but beauty is same.”"

Raveena and Rasha unfailingly acknowledge each other on social media. The performer, accompanied by her father, Anil Thadani, and brother, Ranbir Thadani, was recognised with the Padma Shri award at Rashtrapati Bhawan last month.

Following the ceremony, Rasha wrote a message to Raveena, accompanied by a photo of the actress holding her award, captioning, "She wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

On the proffesional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Kannada period action film, 'KGF: Chapter 2'. She will be next seen in romantic comedy film, 'Ghudchadi' along with Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar.

