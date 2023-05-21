Saqib Saleem's action thriller series 'Crackdown' Season 2 trailer out now

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Crackdown' Season 2 is all set to enthrall the audience with its fast-paced narrative, spine-chilling action sequences and an unparalleled cinematic experience

Makers of the upcoming action thriller series 'Crackdown' Season 2 on Saturday unveiled the official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, actor Saqib Saleem shared the trailer which he captioned, "#Crackdown2OnJioCinema, streaming free 25th May onwards."

The series stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from May 25.

The second season will also feature actors like Freddy Daruwala, Hemant Kher, and Sachin Parikh.

In the second season, the relentless covert operations team, led by the charismatic star cast, returns to tackle a fresh set of challenges. With the safety of the nation threatened, the fearless agents will stop at nothing to dismantle a powerful syndicate that threatens to unleash chaos.

Actor Saqib Saleem shared his journey of bringing back his character of Riyaz Pathan and said, "I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens! The second season was grueling both in terms of training as well as the anticipation to ensure that I did justice to Riyaaz Pathan's journey on the show. From gun firing classes to rigorous MMA training - we went through it all to ensure the most authentic portrayal of our fearless RAW agents. A show this huge, needs a platform just as grand to bring alive the larger-than-life moments. I am excited for the movie's release on India's largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and can't wait to see the audience's reactions to Riyaz's next moves."

Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "The super success of season 1, inspired us to put our best foot forward and take the entertainment to the next level with Season 2! I like exploring different genres as an actor and My character as a double agent has always had an interesting arc, but this season you will also see a lot of exciting action. From the sand dunes of Jaisalmer to the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir, Apoorva had us performing some really challenging stunts amidst the most beautiful locations. The team is super fun to work with. We're excited for the release of the new season on India's largest entertainment platform, JioCinema, and to take our story to its large subscription base across the country."

