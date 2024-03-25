Raveena Tandon's unique pichkari draws attention as she steps out to greet paparazzi with daughter Rasha

Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted wearing unique pichkari as she stepped out of her home to greet the paparazzi along with daughter Rasha

Raveena Tandon and Rasha (Pics/Yogen Shah)

It's Holi and the city is covered in various colours as people celebrate the festival with their near and dear ones. As celebrities from the film industry play Holi, the paparazzi was seen out and about in the city capturing these moments.

Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted playing Holi with her family. After their celebration, Raveena and her daughter Rasha stepped out of their house to greet the papas and distribute sweets. Raveena was seen wearing a unique pichkari on her in the form of glasses. She was seen wearing yellow funky glasses that had a pipe connected to it to spray water. She was holding the controller of the pipe in her hand. She sprayed some water as she stepped out to greet the paparazzi.

Rasha Thadani's debut:

Raveena and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha is currently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. She is all set to follow in her mother's illustrious footsteps by making her Bollywood debut. The industry buzz suggests that Rasha will grace the silver screen in Abhishek Kapoor's next venture. What's even more intriguing is her co-star, Aaman Devgan, who happens to be none other than Ajay Devgn's nephew.

Raveena Tandon's work front:

Raveena has been starring in some exciting projects of late. She made a stellar comeback with the Netflix show 'Aranyak' and followed it up with her Kannada debut with KGF 2. She was recently also seen in the Disney+Hotstar series 'Karrma Calling'. She will next be seen in the film 'Patna Shuklla' The Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming film narrates the story of a small-time lawyer and home-maker, Tanvi Shukla, who takes matters in her own hands when she sees a student entangled in a roll number scam, which affects the lives and careers of thousands of honest and hard-working youngsters every year.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama begins streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting on March 29.

