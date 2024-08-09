An old video of the former cricketer Ravi Shastri has resurfaced on the internet where he is seen referring to Amrita Singh as his girlfriend

In pic: Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh's affair was no secret. The ace actors of the industry were madly in love during the 80s and were allegedly engaged. However, things didn't go well, and the two parted ways for unknown reasons. Now, years after everything has changed and both have moved on in their lives, an old video of the former cricketer has resurfaced on the internet where Shastri is seen referring to Amrita as his girlfriend. The viral video shows him talking about their first meeting and recalling how it was an embarrassing encounter for him.

In the video, Ravi Shastri talks about how during their first meeting, Amrita kept talking for 10 minutes while he stood still, unable to speak due to his shy nature.

“When I met my girlfriend for the first time…Amrita Singh. You must have seen her in films. I met her for the first time in a restaurant in Mumbai. I did not say anything for the initial ten minutes. I knew that I was shy with girls, but I did not know that I would not even get a chance to speak. She kept talking for ten minutes. This was my most embarrassing moment,” he said.

Ravi shastri' interview of 1992 in which he is talking about his girlfriend Amrita Singh pic.twitter.com/nEAhkvkveM — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) August 8, 2024

This viral video of Shastri talking about Amrita is gaining a lot of attention on social media as netizens are sharing their thoughts. To note, Amrita and Shastri broke up for unknown reasons, after which Amrita Singh tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Amrita were married until 2004, after which they parted ways.

Saif and Amrita have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara is already an established actress, Ibrahim is yet to make his big Bollywood debut. It was recently during an episode of 'Koffee with Karan' that veteran actress Sharmila Tagore opened up about Saif’s divorce.

“When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no breakup is easy. It is not harmonious… I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage; everybody is hurt… so that stage was not nice, but I tried. But that’s water under the bridge; she needed time to cool down, and they worked it out together,” she said.