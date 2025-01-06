Vikramaditya Motwane, Atul Sabharwal, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Prachee Shah Paandya, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli are on the jury panel of Red Lorry Film Festival 2025

The jury members of Red Lorry Film Festival 2025

Listen to this article Vikramaditya Motwane, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on jury panel of Red Lorry Film Festival 2025 x 00:00

Following its highly successful inaugural edition in 2024, Red Lorry Film Festival, the country’s premiere international film festival curated by BookMyShow, is set to return with an even grander celebration of cinema. Expanding its cinematic universe, this year’s festival will not only dazzle Mumbai audiences but also make its debut in Hyderabad with Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse. Scheduled from March 21st to 23rd, 2025 the festival promises an enthralling celebration of global cinema, with over 120 titles showcasing diverse stories across languages, genres and cultures.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the festival introduced its much-anticipated Competition Segment, a platform designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional talent and artistry in filmmaking inviting submissions for the same. The segment honours groundbreaking cinematic craft while providing a global stage for both emerging and established filmmakers across two key categories. It aims to celebrate the power of storytelling and amplify fresh voices that can redefine creativity in our cinema-loving country.

● The Front Runners (Best Film): Recognising the best feature film that showcases groundbreaking storytelling and technical mastery

● Fresh Frames (Best Debut Film): Honouring first-time filmmakers who bring new visions and bold narratives to the screen

The Jury for the upcoming edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival brings together a remarkable group of visionaries from various artistic fields, each renowned for their distinctive contributions to storytelling and cinema.

Unveiling the Jury panel for Red Lorry Film Festival 2025

At the helm is Vikramaditya Motwane, the acclaimed writer-director of films like ‘Udaan’ which premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2010 and his period drama ‘Lootera’ remains a modern classic celebrated for its artistry and depth. A visionary in Indian cinema, Motwane has also made significant contributions to global storytelling through projects like ‘Sacred Games’ and as a producer nurturing groundbreaking talent and narratives. Known for his evocative narratives, Vikramaditya Motwane expressed his enthusiasm, “Cinema is a universal language and I am truly excited to celebrate its transformative power at Red Lorry Film Festival 2025. Festivals like these provide a platform for innovative voices and stories that push the limits of creativity and it’s an honour to be part of a space that celebrates and nurtures such bold, transformative storytelling.”

Joining him is writer-director extraordinaire Atul Sabharwal, celebrated for his nuanced storytelling in the award winning film ‘Berlin’ which was screened at the debut edition of Red Lorry Film Festival. Renowned journalist and author Kaveree Bamzai brings her incisive cultural perspective to the panel. The jury also includes Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR-INOX Cinemas and the Co-Founder of PVR Cinemas whose contributions have transformed India’s cinematic landscape and who has been one of the festival’s ambassadors for its inaugural edition.

Adding a distinctive artistic lens is Prachee Shah Paandya, an acclaimed Kathak dancer and actor. She has starred in popular TV shows and films like ‘Student Of The Year’, ‘Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Mulk’, ‘Judwaa 2’ and Netflix’s ‘Do Patti’. Celebrated filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari joins the esteemed panel too. After making a mark for herself in advertising for over a decade, she forayed into feature filmmaking with award-winning films like ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, ‘Amma Kanakku’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Ghar ki murgi’ and ‘Panga’. Completing the distinguished panel is Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow, who joins as an Honorary Juror.

The second edition of Red Lorry Film Festival is brought to you by BookAChange, a BookMyShow Foundation, empowering emerging artists through the transformative power of cinema.