A still from Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein Pic/Facebook

The 2001 romantic film 'Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein', starring Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan in important roles, was produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. The film became a cult classic for the millennials, and to date, its charm and craze are intact among the Bollywood buffs. The good news is that this cult romance is re-releasing in theatres on the 30th of August.

The film, which also had the hit song ‘Zara Zara’, revolved around the characters of Maddy (Madhavan) and Reena (Dia). It had Maddy impersonating Reena's love interest Rajeev (Saif Ali Khan) and wooing her.

Reacting to this news, Pooja Entertainment's Jackky Bhagnani is quite elated. He calls the film the ultimate classic romance of the 2000s and says, "This film holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first project as an Assistant Director. I was quite young at the time, and being part of the AD team gave me the incredible opportunity to work closely with Maddy, Saif, and Dia on set. It was truly inspiring to witness such talented performers in action and to be part of what would become a cult classic. Even today, the film enjoys immense popularity among the youth, with its beautiful melodies that continue to sound fresh and captivating and we are really glad to bring this back to our audiences for them to enjoy."

What also makes ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ a classic are the film's songs. Its tunes are a favorite on social media even today. Talking about the film's craze, Deepshikha Deshmukh says, "RHTDM remains one of Pooja Entertainment's prized jewels, cherished across generations. Its re-release will bring back many memories for many people. It's still on my playlist, a favorite album of all time. I fondly remember attending the music session with my dad, a moment when no one knew just how special this soundtrack would become."

‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ was a classic that Pooja Entertainment brought ahead of its time. It is one of the most applause-worthy films produced by the banner. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ was produced by Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment. It was a remake of his Tamil film ‘Minnale’.