Though it's not easy to pick just 5-6 films from her vast and amazing filmography, ahead of Rekha's birthday, we have put together a few of our personal favourites

In Pic: Rekha

Listen to this article Khubsoorat, Silsila to Koi Mil Gaya, legendary actress Rekha’s top films to watch x 00:00

Rekha is one of the legendary actresses of the industry. She has delivered some iconic performances throughout her acting career. Though it's not easy to pick just 5-6 films from her vast and amazing filmography, ahead of Rekha's birthday, we have put together a few of our personal favourites that you can't miss watching. From Khubsoorat to Koi Mil Gaya, here's a look at the top 5 films from Rekha's filmography:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rekha's top 5 films to watch

Ghar

Cast: Vinod Mehra, Rekha, Prema Narayan

Director: Manik Chatterjee, Gulzar

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release Year: 1978

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema

Rekha's performance in Ghar is widely regarded as one of her most sensitive and powerful portrayals. In the film, Rekha plays the character of Aarti, a young woman whose life takes a tragic turn when she is assaulted while returning home one day. Aarti's gradual healing, with the support of her husband, made the character relatable and earned her praise for her emotional depth and realism.

Khubsoorat

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family

Release Year: 1980

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv

Directed by legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the iconic comedy-drama Khubsoorat stars Rekha in one of her most celebrated roles. The film revolves around the Gupta family, led by Nirmala Devi (Dina Pathak), a stern and authoritarian matriarch. Khubsoorat is a timeless gem of Indian cinema and continues to be celebrated for its endearing characters and delightful storytelling. It's a movie that has left a lasting impact on Bollywood and is indeed a nostalgic piece for fans of classic Hindi cinema.

Umrao Jaan

Cast: Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Muzaffar Ali

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Release Year: 1981

Where to Watch: YouTube

Umrao Jaan is another classic from Rekha's filmography. The movie is based on the story of a courtesan. Set in the 19th century, it centres around Amiran, a young girl kidnapped and sold to a brothel, who is renamed Umrao Jaan. Rekha's character attains fame but struggles to find satisfaction and peace due to multiple heartbreaks.

Silsila

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Yash Chopra

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Movie Genre: Drama, Family, Romance

Release Year: 1981

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Released in 1981, Silsila is a romantic movie directed by Yash Chopra. It tells the story of a love triangle between Amit (played by Amitabh Bachchan), his wife (played by Jaya Bachchan), and his former partner (played by Rekha). Silsila was the last movie that captured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha together on screen, making it even more special for fans who loved seeing this pair.

Koi Mil Gaya

Cast: Rekha, Preity G Zinta, Hrithik Roshan

Director: Rakesh Roshan

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: YouTube

While Rekha has given some of her most amazing performances during her early days, Koi Mil Gaya is also one of her iconic performances. In the film, Rekha plays the supporting role of Hrithik Roshan's mother. Released in 2003, the movie revolves around a disabled man whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets an alien.