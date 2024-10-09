Known for her impeccable acting skills, Rekha has also delivered some of the most popular and iconic dance numbers to the industry

If there is any one actress in Bollywood who has made us believe in the phrase "age is just a number," it is Rekha. She is the one actress who has proved that she is the queen and that she is here to rule. Recently, during IIFA 2024, the 'Khoobsurat' actress gave a 20-minute-long dance performance, making jaws drop. Known for her impeccable acting skills, Rekha has also delivered some of the most popular and iconic dance numbers to the industry. As Rekha's birthday approaches, here is a list of 5 dance numbers by the legendary actress that will make you want to shake a leg:

Salaam-e-Ishq - Muqaddar Ka Sikandar- 1978

Another beautiful song from 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar' that has Rekha making our hearts skip a beat is "Salaam-e-Ishq." In this song, Rekha delivers a breathtaking performance that epitomizes grace and allure. Set against a beautifully ornate backdrop, the song perfectly complements the lyrical themes of love and longing. Crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar, this track is evergreen.

Pardesiya- Mr. Natwarlal- 1979

This one has to be on the list of dance numbers by the veteran actress we love. The popular song from the movie 'Ghar' has Rekha dancing her heart out as she shares her feelings with her partner in the film, Natwar, played by Amitabh Bachchan. "Pardesiya" became an instant hit as soon as it was released. To this day, this song is still a part of many of our playlists. Whether it's a house party or a sangeet ceremony, people love to add this song to their playlist, and it still feels fresh and iconic.

In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke- Umrao Jaan- 1981

"In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke Mastane Hazaaron Hain," quite literally. Every time you listen to this song, it certainly feels like it was made for Rekha. To this day, people are crazy about her beauty and enthusiasm. This song from 'Umrao Jaan' is both captivating and poignant. Set in a lavish courtyard, the song blends ghazal-inspired lyrics with graceful classical dance.

Pyar Do Pyar Lo- Sagaar- 1986

This energetic and upbeat song from 'Khoon Bhari Maang' features a beautiful fusion of modern and classical elements. The song's energetic track and rhythm still manage to get you up and doing the hook step. Set against a festive backdrop, Rekha combines her impeccable dance moves with a catchy tune. We don't trust you if you say that this isn't the one song that made you fall in love with Rekha as an actress all over again. For the audience who has watched this film, Rekha was an instant crush.

Kaisi Paheli Zindagani- Parineeta- 2005

In "Kaisi Paheli Zindagani," Rekha delivers a mesmerizing performance that captures the essence of love and the complexities of life. Her confident expressions and dynamic choreography reflect her character's transformation throughout the film. The catchy tune, combined with her impeccable dance moves, makes this song a classic, courtesy of Rekha's moves and the vibrant tune combined with catchy lyrics.