Sukesh Chadrashekhar denied sending any such messages or voice notes to Jacqueline Fernandez and called the number 'fake'

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines, with her name surfacing in a 200 crore money laundering case. On one hand, the actress claims herself to be a victim, while on the other hand, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has allegedly been sending her love letters expressing his affection.

In a recent development, India Today revealed that Sukesh has reportedly sent a message to Jacqueline, urging her to wear black clothes during the court hearing. However, hours after these reports emerged, the conman denied sending any such messages or voice notes to the actress. He called the number fake and demanded a CBI probe into the issue, seeking strict action against those spreading such messages.

It's worth noting that Sukesh Chandrasekhar has applied to the Patiala House Court of Delhi, claiming that Jacqueline Fernandez's plea against him has suppressed multiple facts in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case.

As per ANI, Sukesh Chandrasekhar's fresh application stated that "I am ready to undergo any punishment if even one single letter sent to Jacqueline proves or covers my content that is threatening, intimidating or related to any of the cases or matters pertaining to the ongoing EOW or ED cases."

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, through lawyer Anant Malik, has moved court after Bollywood Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently moved to Court and sought direction to the Investigating Agency and Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to immediately restrain alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to me directly or indirectly.

EOW in its reply supports Jacqueline Fernandez's application and stated that "It has been observed that the accused Sukash Chandershekhar has also been in the habit of sending letters, concerning the present applicant, to media platforms, through various means, which is not only harassing/ threatening the present applicant directly but also affecting her social/ professional assignments."

Sukesh had recently shared a lengthy letter to Jacqueline. he had recently sent a long letter to Jacqueline Fernandez. A chunk of his letter reads, "Baby honestly, I have realized my happiness is only in being with you and loving you, just can’t wait to go down on my knees once again, ask you for forgiveness for all the troubles you went through, and then hold you tight and look into your eyes and once again propose you for life, in a better form than the one I did before last time."